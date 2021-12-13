Fugitive of the week: Tyler Bush

(WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 27-year-old Tyler Bush.

He is a white male, approximately 5’09” and weighs 150 pounds, has blonde hair, with hazel eyes. His last known address is 120 West Yates Street in the Village of East Syracuse, but he is believed to be living on the streets in the DeWitt area, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Bush is wanted on three separate warrants consisting of Assault in the 2nd degree, Criminal Sale of a Narcotic Drug in the 3rd degree and Trespassing. Bush is known to sell drugs and has a history of being violent towards police, officials said.

If you know where Bush might be hiding out, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.