SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 viewers need to be on the lookout for a suspect in a larceny case in a local store.

The woman is suspected of leaving an Ulta Store on Erie Blvd E without making an attempt to pay for the products, according to police.

Officials say the suspect made away with over $1600 worth of perfume.

If you know this woman or have any information, you are encouraged to email tips@townofdewitt.com or call (315) 449-3640.