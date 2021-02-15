Fugitive of the week wanted for shots fired in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 25-year-old Tayon Wallace.

Wallace is wanted on an indictment warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree in connection with a shots fired incident that occurred on January 11th, 2020 in the parking lot of the Town of DeWitt Community Room, located on Sanders Creek Parkway in DeWitt. Wallace had attended a gathering at this location and was identified as the shooter.

Wallace has a criminal record for possessing an assault rifle and he did state prison time for that charge. Upon being released from prison, Wallace was placed on parole and moved to the State of North Carolina. Just prior to his parole expiring, he was granted a travel pass back to New York State where he attended the gathering in which he was identified as the shooter. Before detectives could arrest him, he returned to North Carolina. Wallace is no longer on parole and is believed to be back in CNY.

If you know where Wallace might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.

Wallace is approximately 5’06” and weighs 140 pounds, black hair, with brown eyes. His last known address was Lincoln Ave in the City of Syracuse.