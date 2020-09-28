Fugitive of the Week wanted on burglary charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, the Syracuse Police Department’s Warrants Squad is putting you on the lookout for Erick Godley.

It is alleged that in 2019, while the victim was on vacation, Godley broke into their home and stole a handgun and ammunition.

Godley has been arrested 21 times and is a known gang member. He is wanted on an active warrant on burglary charges.

Godley is described as a 28-year-old black man with black hair and brown eyes. His most recent address was 302 Marguerite Avenue.

If you know where Godley is, give the Warrants Squad a call at (315) 442-5230.