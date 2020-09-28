SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, the Syracuse Police Department’s Warrants Squad is putting you on the lookout for Erick Godley.
It is alleged that in 2019, while the victim was on vacation, Godley broke into their home and stole a handgun and ammunition.
Godley has been arrested 21 times and is a known gang member. He is wanted on an active warrant on burglary charges.
Godley is described as a 28-year-old black man with black hair and brown eyes. His most recent address was 302 Marguerite Avenue.
If you know where Godley is, give the Warrants Squad a call at (315) 442-5230.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tiger, drug gang paraphernalia found in southern Mexico
- WATCH: Nice and summery the rest of today before fall and rain return Tuesday
- How To Make Sweater Weather Styles Work For You
- Fugitive of the Week wanted on burglary charges
- Why Fall Is The Best Season To Visit Cayuga Lake Wineries
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App