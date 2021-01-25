Fugitive of the Week: Whanyai Carter

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are looking for Whanyai Carter who allegedly broke into a home and assaulted someone.

According to police, Carter forced his way into an occupied residence by kicking the entrance door open. Once inside, he allegedly ransacked the residence and damaged property, including a picture frame that was shattered.

Carter then allegedly used a piece of glass from the picture frame to cut the victim’s face.

The incident happened in Nov. 26, 2020, around 8 p.m. on S Salina Street.

Carter is described as an African American who has black hair and brown eyes. He is 20-years-old, 5’4″, and 110 pounds. His last known address is 119 Kirk Ave.

Carter has an active arrest warrant for the following:

Burglary in the second degree

Assault in the second degree

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts should contact 315-442-5230.