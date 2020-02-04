Fugitive of the Week: Woman wanted for breaking into home, could be armed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A young woman wanted for breaking into a home in the city, and who police believe could be armed, has been named the Fugitive of the Week.

According to Syracuse Police, 24-year-old Miranda Pierce broke into a home on Chaffee Avenue in early January.

She was not alone and they were armed.

“They produced a shotgun, where they proceeded to rack a round into the chamber,” said Sgt. Mike Smith. “This caused the occupant to flee to the rear of the house.”

The trio took off with stolen goods in a stolen car.

One suspect has turned herself in and another is believed to be in Oklahoma.

Detectives believe that Pierce is on the Onondaga Nation and comes into the city at night.

“The weapon hasn’t been recovered,” said Smith. “So, don’t approach her. Just call 911.”

Pierce is 5’2″, 140 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Pierce is, call (315) 442-5230. You don’t have to leave your name.

