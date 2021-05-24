Fugitive of the Week: Zachary Deyo wanted for Attempted Rape in the 1st degree

Zachary Deyo is wanted by Syracuse PD for Attempted Rape in the 1st Degree.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 viewers need to be on the lookout for 26-year-old Zachary Deyo, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Deyo is wanted for Attempted Rape in the 1st degree.

According to Syracuse Police, in June of 2020 Deyo tried to engage in sexual intercourse with a victim who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless.

Deyo, who has ten prior arrests, is 5’8” and weighs 180lbs. He is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information about Zachary Deyo, you are encouraged to call 315-442-5230.