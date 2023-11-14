SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for 21-year-old Travon Harrell.

SPD was not able to tell NewsChannel 9 what Harrell is wanted for, as he has a Sealed Indictment Warrant. Once Harrell is arrested, they can release his charges.

Harrell is a black male, with black hair, brown eyes, 5’8″, and 130 lbs.

His last known address is on Grant Boulevard, in Syracuse.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Harrell, contact the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.