Kiara Pizarro, Fugitive of the Week, wanted on assault charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, the Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for Kiara Pizarro, 28, of Syracuse.
Pizarro allegedly waited outside of her victim’s house in October, and when the victim came outside, Pizarro punched her multiple times, breaking her nose.
Pizarro has four active warrants out for her arrest, including two for assault, one for larceny, and another for violating probation.
Pizarro is described as a 5’05” tall Hispanic female weighing around 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her last known residence was Leon Street, but she frequents the near west side and South Geddes Street area.
If you have any information on where Pizarro is, call police at (315) 442-5230.
