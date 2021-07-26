On the Lookout: Amanda Velez is wanted for robbing a man at knifepoint

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for Amanda Velez.

Velez is 5’7″, 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eye. Her last known address is 120 East Corning Avenue

According to SPD, Velez robbed a victim at knifepoint June 19, 2021, stealing his money and cigarettes, and threatened to cut his head off.

Velez, who has 41 prior arrests, has an active warrant for attempted robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

Anyone who has any information about Velez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call (315)442-5230.