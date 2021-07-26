On the Lookout: Amanda Velez is wanted for robbing a man at knifepoint

On The Lookout - Fugitive of the Week
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for Amanda Velez. 

Velez is 5’7″, 160 lbs. with brown hair and brown eye. Her last known address is 120 East Corning Avenue

According to SPD, Velez robbed a victim at knifepoint June 19, 2021, stealing his money and cigarettes, and threatened to cut his head off. 

Velez, who has 41 prior arrests, has an active warrant for attempted robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree. 

The suspect is a Hispanic female, 40 years old, stands 5’7”, weighing 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone who has any information about Velez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call (315)442-5230. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area