SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 20-year-old Austin Reome.

Reome is an approximately 5’7″ white male, weighing 140 pounds. He has a small build, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

His last known address was 110 Marsden Rd. Town of Salina.

Reome is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for:

Grand Larceny

Menacing

Harassment

Reckless Driving

Petit Larceny

Reome has prior arrests involving Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Criminal Contempt and multiple traffic violations.

If you have an idea of where to find Reome, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.