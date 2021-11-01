On the Lookout: Burglary suspect with six prior local arrests

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for James Commisso, a 30-year-old man with red hair and brown eyes. Police said he is six feet tall and 160 pounds and has six prior local arrests.

Officials said a victim reported that the suspect forced entry into her residence and stole keys to a vehicle then subsequently stole the vehicle. Miscellaneous tools were in the vehicle and were later pawned, according to Syracuse Police. The vehicle was later recovered unoccupied.

The burglary occurred on February 13, 2021 at 1166 West Belden Ave, according to officials.

Syracuse Police said video surveillance footage revealed that the suspect who committed the crime was James Commisso.

In regards to this incident, Commisso has an active arrest warrant for burglary in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

He also has an active warrant out of DeWitt for criminal trespass and a warrant out of Cicero for larceny.

Police said his last known address was 6008 Bethlehem Lane in Cicero, but he frequents the west side of Syracuse and is possibly homeless.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Warrants at (315) 442-5230.