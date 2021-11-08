On the lookout: Chion Burrage, accused of domestic related burglary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for 45-year-old Chion Burrage.

The 5 foot 10 man has black hair and brown eyes and 73 prior local arrests.

Syracuse Police said on October 4 just before 10 p.m. there was a domestic related burglary where the suspect forced entry into the residence of an ex-girlfriend.

Police said Burrage forced the entry door of the residence to gain entry and once inside attempted to drag the victim out of the residence.

The victim had a valid stay away order of protection against the suspect at the time of the incident, Syracuse Police said.

Chion Burrage has an active arrest warrant re this incident for Burglary 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief and Harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Warrants at (315) 442-5230.