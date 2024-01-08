SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “on the lookout” for 28-year-old Danesha Holts of Syracuse.

Holts is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for assault charges and more. Her last known location was on Hawley Ave., in Syracuse.

Holts has an active warrant for assault charges after police say she allegedly stabbed a victim two times in the left leg with a knife — at the previously mentioned address — around 11:15 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Holts is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for the following:

Assault in the 2nd degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Holts also has five prior local arrests.

She’s a Black woman who’s 5’06”, weighs 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Danesha Holts might be, reach out to the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.