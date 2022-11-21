SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack.

Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police.

Mack is wanted for a domestic-related incident that happened on October 24, 2021, on Spencer Street in Syracuse.

Syracuse Police say that a victim reported that Mack hit her with a closed fist seven to eight times, then slapped her in the face two times, which knocked her to the ground. The victim says that Mack then menaced her with a knife and threatened to kill her.

Mack has an active warrant for the following:

Menacing in the second degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Criminal Mischief and Harassment

Syracuse Police say Mack also has a warrant for Violation of Parole.

Mack is 6’02”, weighs 250 pounds and has brown hair.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mack, contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5230.