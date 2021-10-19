On The Lookout: DeWitt Police looking for robbery suspect

TOWN OF DeWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Police Department is ‘On The Lookout’ for a man they suspect robbed a Speedway gas station October 5, 2021.

Police say a black man wearing a light-colored baseball cap, black face covering, a light green sweatshirt with camouflage hood, gray sweatpants, blue Buffalo Bills gloves, and carrying a Price Rite brand reusable shopping bag went behind the counter and held a knife against the store clerk before stealing money and cigarettes.

The suspect then escaped in an older Ford Explorer and drove to the Southside of the City of Syracuse, according to DPD.

DeWitt Police ask that anyone with information contact the police department at (315) 449-3640 or at tips@townofdewitt.com.