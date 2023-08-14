SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you “On The Lookout” for 32-year-old Dominique Huddleston.

He is a 5’9″, 175 lb. Black male, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Huddleston is wanted for knowingly and unlawfully entering the home of a victim on West Colvin St., on July 12 between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., while she slept. He stole a flat-screen television.

Syracuse Police say the suspect and victim have no relationship, the suspect was said to have been staying at a neighboring apartment at the time of the incident.

Huddleston has an active warrant for Burglary in the 2nd degree and Larceny. He also has 20 prior local arrests.

His last known address is on West Newell St.

If you think you have information on Huddleston, you can call 315-442-5230.