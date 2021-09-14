On the lookout for three instances of theft in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Town of Dewitt Police are putting you on the lookout for suspects in three separate instances of theft.

Police say this first suspect stole merchandise from Wegman’s on East Genesee Street on August 28, 2021.

Police say the second suspect stole merchandise from Wegman’s on East Genesee Street on July 4, 2021 and fled te scene in an older model, red, Ford F150.

The final group of suspects to be on the lookout for, police say stole merchandise from Best Buy on Erie Boulevard on August 17, 2021 and fled the scene in a silver or tan older model Toyota Camry with a temporary paper license plate.

Anyone with information on any of the three photos is asked to contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640 or by email at tips@townofdewitt.com or go to the DeWitt Police website and fill out a tip form, which can be done anonymously.

