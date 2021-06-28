On The Lookout: Fugitive of the Week Terry Braxton wanted for robbery, assault, weapons possession, police say

Terry Braxton mugshot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police is putting you on the lookout for the Fugitive of the Week, Terry Braxton. 

Braxton, 39 is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5’8” and weighing approximately 230 pounds. According to police, Braxton is wanted for robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree in relation to an incident on June 1 at the 100 block of Gere Avenue. 

Police say Braxton approached a victim from behind and cut his left hand, then punched him several times in the face and forcibly stole money from the victim. Braxton also has an active arrest warrant for a separate incident for assault, and has been previously arrested 36 times, according to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Warrants line at 315-442-5230.

