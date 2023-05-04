Courtesy of the Syracuse Police.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On The Lookout” for 30-year-old Alexander Galan, who is wanted for murder.

Galan is a 5’10”, 290 pound Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted for homicide on April 15, 2023, at 7:25 p.m. on 475 Shonnard Street in Syracuse.

There is a warrant out on Galan for 2nd-degree murder, and 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Courtesy of the Syracuse Police.

Galan’s last known addresses are 233 Grand Avenue in Syracuse and 317 Charles Avenue in Solvay.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where police can find Galan, please call the Syracuse Police Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230. All tips will be kept confidential.