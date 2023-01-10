SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 43-year-old, Howard Dowling.

Dowling, whose last known address is on 1074 South Clinton Street in Syracuse, has an active arrest warrant for Sex Offender Failed to Report Change of Address and Sex Offender 90-day verification, according to Syracuse Police.

Dowling has been arrested numerous times with eight prior arrests. Under NY State Corrections Law, Dowling is a Sexually Violent Level 3 Sex Offender and is required to maintain his registration for life.

According to Syracuse Police, Dowling must notify the NY State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry in writing within 10 days of any change of residence.

Dowling is currently registered as living at 1074 South Clinton Street but has not stayed there since April 27, 2022.

Dowling has active warrants for the following:

Sex Offender Failed to Report Change of Address

Sex Offender 90-day verification

Dowling is a white man who is 5’10, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Dowling, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5230.