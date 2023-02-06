SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 24-year-old, Jahvontee Sholtz.

Sholtz, whose last known address is 123 McKinley Avenue, has active warrants involving grand larceny and harassment.

Sholtz has been arrested numerous times with 19 prior arrests. The Syracuse Police Department is on the lookout for Sholtz after a recent domestic-related incident.

In the domestic-related incident, the victim reported that Sholt punched her three times in the face and stole her vehicle, a 2008 Buick LaCrosse.

As a result of this incident, Sholtz has an active warrant for the following:

Grand Larceny 4th degree

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Harassment

Sholtz is a Black man who is 5’4″, weighs 260 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Sholtz, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5230.