SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you ‘On the Lookout’ for Javaris Williams.

26-year-old Williams is a 5’11”, 150-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on West Genesee Street, in Syracuse.

According to Syracuse Police, Williams was seen on video surveillance footage spray painting the word “DUGA” on a wall located at 135 East Water Street.

It cost the owner of the building $4,200 to remove the graffiti.

In this case, Williams is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for:

Criminal Mischief in the 3rd degree

Making Graffiti and Possession of Graffiti Instruments

However, he is also wanted for 15 other graffiti incidents throughout the City of Syracuse. He has two local prior arrests.

If you think you have information on Javaris Williams, you can call Syracuse Police Warrants at 315-442-5230.