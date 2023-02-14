SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting Newschannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 29-year-old Joey Oxendine.

Oxendine is a white male, weighing 180 pounds and 5’6″. He has a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was 539 Gifford Street in Syracuse.

Joey Oxendine is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for Felony Burglary-Illegal Entry with Intent.

He has had previous arrests for larceny and burglary charges.

If you know where Joey Oxendine might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.