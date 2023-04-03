SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 26-year-old Joseph Lamphier.

Lamphier is wanted by SPD for failing to maintain his Level 1 Sex Offender registration. His last known address is 1221 Butternut Street in Syracuse.

According to SPD, Lamphier moved out of his address without making any notifications and also failed to provide his three-year sex offender photograph.

Lamphier is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for the following:

Active arrest warrant for Sex Offender Failed to provide a 3-year photograph



Lamphier is a white man who’s 5’7″, 180 pounds and has black hair and blue eyes. According to SPD, they have information that he shaved his head.

If you know where Joseph Lamphier might be, reach out to the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.