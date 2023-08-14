ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you “On The Lookout” for 41-year-old Kimberley Hogle-Meacham.

Hogle-Meacham is a white female, approximately 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds, with a small build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Her last known address was Kennedy St. Fayetteville, N.Y.

Kimberley Hogle-Meacham is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for:

Failure to verify the address on the sex offenders register list

Violation of Probation and Operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs

Hogle-Meacham has been arrested multiple times dating back to 1998, including Petit Larceny, Harassment, forgery, and Robbery.

If you know where Kimberley Hogle-Meacham might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.