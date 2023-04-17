SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 60-year-old Kirk Davis.

Davis is a Level 2 registered Sex Offender and has nine prior arrests. He is wanted for failing to maintain his NY Sex Offender Registry.

Under NYS Corrections Law section 168F, Davis is a registered Sex Offender pursuant to the Corrections Law with a registration date of December 5, 2011, and is required to maintain his registration for life.

Davis last provided his three-year Sex Offender photograph for NYS DCJS and the Syracuse Police Department, on April 3, 2018.

He also did not update his address and his last known location is at 448 Westmoreland Avenue, which is now vacant. More charges are pending.

Davis is a Black man who’s 5’6″, 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Kirk Davis might be, reach out to the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.