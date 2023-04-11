SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Geddes Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 19-year-old Mikere Gainey from Syracuse.

Gainey is wanted by Geddes Police for breaking into Back Street Footwear and stealing over $15,000 worth of high-end sneakers.

Gainey broke into the store on March 15 around 2:59 a.m. with two other people after they broke two glass doors and a large window at Back Street Footwear on 1015 St. Fair Blvd.

According to Geddes Police, Gainey is wanted for Burglary 3rd, Grand Larceny 3rd, and Criminal Mischief 2nd.

Gainey’s accomplices have already been arrested and charged.

If you know his whereabouts or have seen him, please contact Detective James Difulio at the Town of Geddes Police Department at 315-468-3283 or email geddespd@townofgeddes.com