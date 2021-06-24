On The Lookout Milestone: 500 arrested thanks to viewer tips!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thanks to viewer tips, On The Lookout has helped law enforcement catch 500 wanted individuals, and this milestone is especially meaningful considering what it usually takes to catch them without public assistance.

“Anytime you can get the cooperation of someone to come in, to turn themselves in, it’s always much better than the opposite,” said Sheriff Conway. The opposite can lead to chases on foot, car chases, and dangerous house calls.

Viewer tips have helped detectives track down murderers, scam artists, sex offenders, crooked contracters, bank robbers, and even a barbershop burglar.

In terms of who detectives choose to profile for the media, Sheriff Conway had this to say: “It comes to how dangerous the individual is, also what is the likelihood of that person fleeing the area. If we feel this person is in the middle of a crime spree and we need to get him off the street.”

Tracking fugitives and other wanted criminals is a dangerous aspect of police work, and they appreciate when you can help make the city safer for everyone.

“We in law enforcement can not be successful, if we don’t have the cooperation of the community. On many occasions over these 500 arrests, these people actually have come forward, as a result of being profiled on your channel.” Sheriff Conway

Police remind the public that you can always remain anonymous when you call in a tip.