PARIS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Oneida County Sheriff's office is putting you on the lookout for the man in these photos.





They were taken on Thursday, June 24 just before 11 p.m. at the Paris Hill Cat Hospital on Old Route 12 in Paris, N.Y. Deputies say the hospital was broken into, and they are trying to identify the suspect caught on security footage.

Anyone who has information or can identify the man is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Unit at 315-765-2725.