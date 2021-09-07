On The Lookout: Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for 2 tire slashers in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you ‘On The Lookout’ for two young suspects after a string of tire slashings in Liverpool.

Deputies say a dozen tires were slashed on Friday night into Saturday morning, and a homeowner’s surveillance camera caught one of the two people on bikes along Fairmount Avenue.





Three tires were slashed on Beechwood, three on Hanover, three on Kellers, and more on Russell, Bartlett, and Vincent. The cars with slashed tires were all parked on the street in these areas.

If you have any information on these tire slashings, send your tips to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office by calling 315-435-3051.