On the Lookout: Onondaga Sheriff’s office investigating attempted ATM theft

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is ‘On The Lookout’ for the person responsible for attempting to steal an ATM from Chase Bank in Liverpool in the early hours Wednesday morning.

The suspect triggered the alarm when trying to stash the ATM in a stolen vehicle. When finding out the ATM was empty, the suspect fled on foot before police arrived.

No information on the suspect is currently available.

But if anyone any information they would like to share, they are encouraged to contact 315-435-5434 or fill out this form.