On the lookout: pedestrian hit and run sends man to the hospital

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run where an unknown make and model white sedan or SUV was traveling Southbound on South Bay Road and sideswiped a 21-year-old pedestrian, officials say.

The pedestrian was walking southbound on the west shoulder of South Bay Road just north of Oswasco Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They said the vehicle should have passenger side damage.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (315) 435-3051.