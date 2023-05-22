SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On The Lookout” for 26-year-old Pedro Castillo of Syracuse.

Castillo is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for warrants involving forgery, identity theft and more. His last known address is on 560 Clarendon Street in Syracuse.

Castillo has four active warrants and is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department following an incident involving Syracuse University students.

In the reported incidents, Castillo befriends a Syracuse University student who takes him in and then he steals and uses their credit cards at various stores in the City of Syracuse.

Not only does Castillo have warrants out for him in Syracuse but in New York City for Probation Absconder, a Forgery warrant out of Pennsylvania and a Resisting Arrest warrant out of Florida.

Castillo is wanted by the Syracuse Police Department for the following:

Grand Larceny 4th degree

Identity Theft 3rd degree

Castillo is a Black man who’s 6’06”, weighs 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Pedro Castillo might be, reach out to the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.