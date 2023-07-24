ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you “on the lookout” for 38-year-old Samantha Wheeler.

Wheeler is a 5’01” White female, weighing 165 lbs, has a medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Her last known address was 7505 Windview Circle in Bridgeport, however, she also is known to reside near Oneida, New York, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wheeler is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for Violation of Probation and failure to report an address change as a registered sex offender.

If you know where Samantha Wheeler might be, you can reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.