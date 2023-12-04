Update 12:50 p.m. Monday 12-4-23 – Fugitive of the Week Elbert Bryant has turned himself in following a call from a relative that he was this week’s fugitive.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you ‘On the Lookout’ for Elbert Bryant.

Bryant is a 68-year-old Black male, who is 5’11”, 220 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He’s from Alabama, but his last known address is on James Street, in Syracuse.

Bryant is a Sexually Violent Level 2 registered sex offender, as registered in Feb. of 2005. He is required to maintain his registration for life and must notify the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry in writing within 10 days of any change of residence address.

Currently, Bryant is registered as living at the Snowdon Apartments, at 400 James Street, but moved out of in the spring of 2023, without making any notifications to New York State.

Syracuse Police are unaware of where he is currently residing.

According to Syracuse Police, Bryant has an active warrant out of the City of Syracuse for:

Sex Offender failed to report a change of address

Sex Offender Annual Verification

Sex Offender failed to provide a Photo

If you think you have information on Elbert Bryant, you can call Syracuse Police Warrants at 315-442-5230.