SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 43-year-old Shannon Pride.

Pride, whose last known address is 122 Dickerson Street in Syracuse, has multiple active warrants from Camillus, Geddes and Syracuse Police.

Pride has been arrested numerous times for arrests involving multiple petit larcenies, burglaries and resisting arrest charges.

Pride is currently wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for:

Felony Burglary 3rd degree

Multiple other warrants from Camillus, Geddes and Syracuse Police Departments.

Pride is a Black man who is approximately 6’0″, weighs 170 pounds, has a small build, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Shannon Pride might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.