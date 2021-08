MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police are putting you On The Lookout for two people captured on surveillance camera burglarizing a business in Madison County.

The two people can be seen in photos below. They broke into Whitewater Tavern on State Route 31 in the Town of Lenox around 4 a.m. on July 25, state police say.











If you recognize either or both individuals or have any information, contact State Police at (315) 366-6000.