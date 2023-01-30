SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood.

Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.

Wood’s last known address was 415 Kirsch Dr. Town of Salina, N.Y.

Wood is wanted by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for Felony sex offender registration violation and multiple Petit Larceny warrants.

He has prior arrests involving multiple drug and petit larceny charges.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Stephen Wood might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.