On the lookout: suspect stole $153 worth of merchandise, police said

VILLAGE OF SKANEATLES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for the woman pictured below.

Police say the suspect placed approximately $153 worth of merchandise in a hand bag and left the store without paying for them on July 2 at Kinney Drugs, 23 Fennell Street.

The store’s alarm activated as the woman exited, police said, at which time the suspect waved to the cashier and then disappeared into the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Skaneateles Police at (315) 685-3819.