(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for Leroy Thornton, who has an active arrest warrant for ‘Sex Offender Failed to Register.’

The 60-year-old man who has 24 prior local arrests, is a convicted Level 3 Sex Offender and police say he must maintain his registration for life.

Thornton was supposed to register on April 31 of this year, but failed to do so. His last known address is 131 West Corning Ave, but police say it seems Thornton moved from there.

If anyone has information on this man, call Syracuse Police at 315-442-5230.