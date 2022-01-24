On The Lookout: Three suspects steal thousands from Best Buy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 9, three suspects, a man and two women, stole over $7,600 worth of electronics from the Best Buy on Erie Boulevard, according to DeWitt Police. They left in a dark gray Ford Escape with a fake or switched Florida plate that started with “JBK”.

According to police, one woman, pictured below, had a tattoo on her right hand.

Another woman, pictured below, had long red hair.

The man, pictured below, had a tattoo on his hand and wrist.

Security cameras captured pictures of the dark gray Ford Escape.





DeWitt Police ask anyone with information to email investigator Justin Baum at jbaum@townofdewitt.com or call at 315-449-3640 x238.