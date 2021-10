TOWN OF DeWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is ‘On The Lookout’ for an unknown white male who they believe stole from Walmart on Basile Rowe in East Syracuse.







The masked man seen in the pictures above has red hair, facial hair, a right arm tattoo, and a right leg calf tattoo.

If anyone knows this man, they are encouraged to call Officer Brittany Mangano at (315) 449-3640 or email tips@townofdewitt.com