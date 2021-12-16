On The Lookout: Two suspects who police believe stole from a Lyncourt vehicle

On The Lookout - Fugitive of the Week
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Overnight between December 13 and 14, a resident in the 200 block of Lyncourt Drive had her unlocked vehicle gone through, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office told NewsChannel 9.

Her wallet was stolen, and two credit cards were then used at the West Taft Road Wegmans in an amount exceeding $800 before the victim woke up and realized her belongings were gone, officials said.

Deputies secured video footage of the suspects, along with video of their vehicle. Neither suspect displays their face for any camera, but general descriptors were gathered from the video.

Below are photographs from the 100 block of Marsden Road, the 300 block of Medford Road, and the West Taft Road Wegmans.

