On The Lookout: Two teens steal car with dogs inside

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, January 8, a black Kia Soul was stolen outside of Dog Daze in North Syracuse as the owner briefly picked an item up inside. Inside the Kia Soul were two dachshunds, which were later found alive in Auburn inside of a crate on the side of the road. Their current condition is unknown.

North Syracuse Police are currently looking to identify and locate the suspects. It is believed, according to a Facebook post, that they are between the ages of 14 and 18. One of the suspects may have lived in the Auburn area and moved to the Cicero-North Syracuse area.

The Kia Soul which was stolen has also not been located. The license plate on that vehicle is JAY4982. Any information can be sent to tips@northsyracuseny.org or by calling 315-425-2333.