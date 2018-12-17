Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office looking for a man arrested 51 times in over 20 years

UPDATE (April 16, 2021): Heriberto Rivera was located in Puerto Rico and is custody.

NewsChannel 9’s On The Lookout featured this man back in 2016, and now law enforcement are looking for him once again.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad is looking for 49-year-old Heriberto Rivera.

Investigators say Rivera is wanted on criminal possession of a controlled substance warrant and an unlawful possession of marijuana warrant.

His last known address was 162 Grace Street in Syracuse.

Police say his family knows where he is but they’re lying about his whereabouts.

Rivera is a Hispanic male who is 5’11” and weighs 160 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes with burn scars on both hands and “Eddy” tattooed on his left arm.

