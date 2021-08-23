Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office looking for man wanted for conspiracy with ties to local drug rings

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you On The Lookout for a man wanted for conspiracy in the second degree.

Joseph E. Tilden, 33 has ties to a local drug ring, according to an investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s Office and state and local law enforcement agencies. He was indicted in Onondaga County for his involvement in the drug ring, and also has a bench warrant for criminal contempt in the second degree.

Tilden has ties to the Parish/Williamstown and Rome/Oneida areas. He is white, 5’7”, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see Tilden or have any information to his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department at 315-435-3032.