OTL: Have you seen Dacota Jones?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Dacota Jones. 

According to SPD, the 28-year-old suspect is wanted for forcing his way into a woman’s apartment, taking the victim’s cell phone, and threatening her and her child with pepper spray before forcing the woman to kiss him. 

Jones, who has nine prior local arrests, is 5’10” 200 lbs and has an active arrest warrant for Burglary in the 2nd degree, unlawful imprisonment, menacing 2nd degree, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of noxious material. 

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact Syracuse Police at (315)442-5230. 

