Syracuse PD: Fugitive of the Week Jason Casey wanted for failing to update sex offender registry

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police need help finding Fugitive of the Week Jason Casey, 43.

Casey is a registered sex offender who has failed to update his sex offender registry with his current address and an updated photo.

Casey has an active arrest warrant for failure to register residence address within 10 days, failure to mail back signed annual verification form within 10 days, and Level 1 Sex Offender failure to provide his three-year sex offender photo.

He has 11 prior local arrests, and his last known address was 536 Tompkins Street in Syracuse. Casey is 5’9”, weighs about 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you see Jason Casey or have information about his whereabouts, contact Syracuse Police at (315)442-5222.