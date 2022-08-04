UPDATE (8/15/22) — Arianna Bailey turned herself in on the afternoon of August 15 after seeing herself featured on NewsChannel 9.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for help locating two people who have indictment warrants for murder in the second degree.

The two people are 19-year-old Arianna Bailey and 20-year-old Kaivion Strong.

Arianna Bailey Kaivion Strong

• AKA Chop

• Born September 26, 2002

• 5’6″

• 170 lbs. • AKA Kaivon, Kavion, or Cotton

• Born July 26, 2001

• 5’11”

• 200 lbs.

Last Known Location:

129 Bertram Place Last Known Location:

115 Fairfield Avenue

304 Mildred Avenue

608 Vine Street #5

Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police Department Warrants at (315) 442-5230.