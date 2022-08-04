UPDATE (8/15/22) — Arianna Bailey turned herself in on the afternoon of August 15 after seeing herself featured on NewsChannel 9.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for help locating two people who have indictment warrants for murder in the second degree.
The two people are 19-year-old Arianna Bailey and 20-year-old Kaivion Strong.
Arianna Bailey
Kaivion Strong
• AKA Chop
• Born September 26, 2002
• 5’6″
• 170 lbs.
• AKA Kaivon, Kavion, or Cotton
• Born July 26, 2001
• 5’11”
• 200 lbs.
Last Known Location:
129 Bertram Place
Last Known Location:
115 Fairfield Avenue
304 Mildred Avenue
608 Vine Street #5
Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police Department Warrants at (315) 442-5230.